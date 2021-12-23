Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has reiterated his desire to support Cross River South Central District to produce the next governor of the state in 2023.

Mr Ayade stated this on Wednesday while interacting with journalists in Calabar.

He said for fairness and equity, it was natural and just to support the south to produce the next governor of the state in 2023.

According to him, ‘politics with ethics’ implies natural justice and fairness with a view of giving all the zones in the state a sense of belonging to feel the taste of political power.

“In 2015, I went round to campaign and in the process, I told the people to vote for me that in 2023 power will return to the south.

“The governorship slot started from the south, it moved to central and then to the north. It’s fair that power returns to the south again for equity and fairness,” he said.

On his industrialisation agenda, Mr Ayade said the state chicken processing factory “Chalachika” was now producing chickens at optimal capacity and at an affordable price.

“As Cross River indigenes, our future lies in the ongoing Bakassi deep seaport project, the exploitation of our carbon resources and many others.

“As the governor, I am happy that I have industrialised the state with various industries that are adding value to the growth of the state.

“Today, we have the garment factory, the poultry factory, the noodles factory, the rice seedlings factory, the cotton factory, among others,” he added.

He urged residents of the state to support his administration by contributing their quota to the growth of the state.

(NAN)