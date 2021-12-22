The Nigerian armed forces have announced the promotion of a total of 235 senior military officers across the three services.

Spokespersons of the three forces, Edward Gabkwet (Air Force), Onyema Nwachukwu (Army) and Suleiman Dahun (Air Force), disclosed this in separate statements obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

According to Mr Gabkwet, the Air Force promoted 29 air vice marshals, 31 air commodores and concessional promotion to six airmen.

Those who benefited from the concessional commission are one air warrant officer (AWO) and 5 master warrant officers (MWO) who were elevated to the rank of flight lieutenant.

Mr Gabkwet said, “the Concessional commission is usually reserved for Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) at the twilight of their career years in reward for hard work and in recognition of meritorious service to the Nation.”

On the side of the Navy, 21 commodores were promoted to the rank of to rear admirals and while 36 captains were elevated to the rank of commodore.

Mr Nwachukwu said the army promoted 41 brigadier generals to the rank of major general, while 76 colonels were also elevated to the rank of brigadier general.

Notable amongst those promoted in the army are Bernard Onyeuko, the coordinator of Defence media operations, who was promoted to the rank of major general.

NIGERIAN ARMY PROMOTES SENIOR OFFICERS

The Army Council has on Tuesday the 21st of December 2021, approved the promotion of senior officers to the ranks of Major General and Brigadier General respectively. A total of 41 Brigadier Generals were meritoriously promoted to the enviable rank of Major General, while 76 Colonels were also elevated to the rank of Brigadier General.

Amongst those promoted to the rank of Major General include – Brigadier General CU Onwunle Director, Directorate of Army Data Processing Lagos, Brigadier General M Danmadami Research Fellow/Subject Expert, Indian Sub-Continental at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja, Brigadier General OJ Akpor, Director Military Training Nigerian Defence Academy, Brigadier General UT Musa of the Department of Administration Army Headquarters Abuja, Brigadier General AA Eyitayo, Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division/ JTF NE Operation HADIN KAI Maiduguri, Borno State. Others are Brigadier General V Ebhaleme of Defence Space Administration Abuja, Brigadier General LT Omoniyi of Department of Civil Military Affairs Abuja and Brigadier General NU Muktar Acting Director of Procurement at the Office of the Chief of Army Staff, Army Headquarters Abuja amongst others.

Those promoted to Brigadier General include, Colonel O Adegbe Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Minna, Colonel AA Babalola Headquarters 3 Division, Colonel NN Orok of Defence Headquarters, Colonel MO Ibrahim Army War College Nigeria, Col BO Omopariola Commander 25 Task Force Brigade, Colonel UV Unachukwu Army War College Nigeria, Colonel OAO Ojo Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals Lagos and Col HI Dasuki of the Forward Operating Base, Ngamdu, Borno State amongst others

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya congratulates all the promoted officers and their families, and urges them to redouble their effort to justify the confidence reposed in them by the NA.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Brigadier General

Acting Director Army Public Relations

22 December 2021

AIR FORCE COUNCIL APPROVES PROMOTION OF 29 AIR VICE MARSHALS, 31 AIR COMMODORES AND GRANTS CONCESSIONAL COMMISSION TO 6 SENIOR NON-COMMISSIONED OFFICERS

The Air Force Council (AFC) has approved the promotion of a total of 60 senior officers comprising 29 Air Vice Marshals (AVMs) and 31 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) to the next higher ranks in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF). The Council also approved the concessional commission of an Air Warrant Officer (AWO) and 5 Master Warrant Officers (MWO) to the rank of Flight Lieutenant. Concessional commission is usually reserved for Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) at the twilight of their career years in reward for hard work and in recognition of meritorious service to the Nation.

The senior officers promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal include Air Cdres Precious Amadi, Nnamdi Ananaba, Abubakar Abdulkadir, Anthony Ndace, Usman Abdullahi, Eneobong Effiom, Iboro Etukudo, Abubakar Abdullahi, Sunday Aneke, Nnaemeka Ilo, Adeniyi Amesinlola, Ebimobo Ebiowe, Micheal Onyebashi, Emmanuel Shobande, Sayo Olatunde, Francis Edosa, Ahmed Shinkafi, Bashiru Mamman and Halim Adebowale. Others are Ahmed Bakari, Framah Batnah, Adeniran Ademuwagun, Lanre Oluwatoyin, Titus Dauda, Olufemi Ogunsina, Paul Masiyer, Nkem Aguiyi, Abidemi Marquis and Oluwafemi Ogunmola.

Those promoted from the rank of Group Captain to Air Commodore are Gp Capts Chukwuedo Illoh, Bamidele Amuda, Samson Adelakun, Hadi Ahmed, Abiodun Oyekunle, Caleb Olayera, Idorenyin Bassey, Philip Kwasau, Mohammed Omar, Ayodele Akinbuwa, Emeng Imoke, Luqman Lawal, Shaibu Buhari and Ehimen Ejodame. Others include Mohammed Lawal, Idowu Ayo, Emmanuel Ola, Ewejide Akintunde, Elisha Bindul, Dogo Gani, Edmond Oluokun, Akeem Adebomehin, George Akinyimika, Mohammed Garba, Oladimeji Almaroof, Gowon Sule, Ifeanyi Azubuike, Hamisu Usman, Adebanjo Adeosun, Sabir Adeyanju and Halima Musa who is the only female officer on the list. The SNCOs granted concessional Commission to the rank of Flight Lieutenant include Air Warrant Officer Adole Abraham, Master Warrant Officers Liman Musa, Akinwale Olayinka, Akpabio Josephine, Nwojiji Okemini and Isa-Kaita Aminu.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, on behalf of officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, heartily congratulates the newly promoted senior officers and SNCOs, while urging them to see the elevation as an impetus to re-dedicate themselves towards effective and efficient service delivery especially in today’s era of joint force employment. The newly promoted senior officers will be decorated with their new ranks at a later date.

Edward Gabkwet

Air Commodore

Director of Public

Relations & Information

Nigerian Air Force

22 December 2021