Traders at the Kofar Wambai market in Kano Wednesday morning protested against the erection of more shops by the Kano government.

The protesters, who converged at the Sani Buhari line of the market, defied multiple gunshots by security officials who shot into the air to disperse them.

One of the market leaders, Ibrahim Yakasai, told reporters that they woke up to see the foundation of the new shops that were laid overnight. He said the new structures blocked some routes and access to existing shops in the market.

Mr Yakasai said the new buildings will not be allowed because they would compound the existing problem of congestion and make movement of customers difficult.

“We gathered here registering our dismay but the government deployed masked security agents shooting in the air to scare us but we resisted.

“Nobody in his right senses will think of erecting a building here. We are very sure the governor is not aware of this or he was misled by desperate officials trying to make money at all cost,” Mr Yakasai said.

Other protesters used derogatory terms to castigate the government.

The phone contacts of the Kano police spokesperson, Haruna Kiyawa, did not connect Wednesday morning. Likewise that of the government spokesperson, Muhammad Garba.