The Senate has approved a request by President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the 2021 budget implementation year from December 2021 to March 2022.

The president’s request was contained in a letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who read it out at the start of plenary on Tuesday.

Mr Buhari asked the National Assembly for virement of the 2021 budget.

In his letter, the Mr Buhari said he sought an extension of the 2021 budget till March 2022 because the federal government is looking to fund “critical and urgent” needs provided for in the Appropriation bill.

Mr Buhari said his request for virement would enhance the federal government’s efforts to “improve the wellbeing of Nigerians.”

“The 2021 budget presentation implementation has areas that will need additional funding for some critical and urgent line items in the budget.

“In the light of the above, I implore the Senate to consider the virement proposals to support our efforts to improve the wellbeing of our citizens.

Shortly after the president’s letter was read, the lawmakers speedily amended the 2021 Appropriation bill to accommodate his request.

The bill was speedily read for the second and third time before approving the president’s request.

Plenary is still underway.

The lawmakers have planned to pass both the Finance bill and the 2022 budget today, before embarking on the Christmas holidays.