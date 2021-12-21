The Senate is currently in a closed-door session to discuss the Electoral Amendment bill rejected by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The closed-door session was a sequel to a point of order by Rivers senator, Thompson Sekibo, during plenary on Tuesday.

The president, in a letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, cited insecurity and the cost of conducting direct primaries in political parties, as his reasons for rejecting the bill.

The letter was read out by Mr Lawan at the start of plenary on Tuesday.

In the bill, passed by the National Assembly in October, the lawmakers passed that political parties should adopt direct mode of primaries in choosing candidates for elective offices.

This provision had stirred rift between the lawmakers and governors – who disagreed with the idea of direct primaries.

The lawmakers were about to consider and pass the 2022 budget when Mr Sekibo asked that the Senate goes into an executive session to discuss the president’s veto.

“I want to call this Senate to go into a closed-door session to discuss the president’s letter today, “he said.

The lawmaker said it is important that they discuss the issue and decide the next line of action before embarking on Christmas break.

The Senate President, Mr Lawan, obliged and thereafter called for an executive session.

The lawmakers have come under criticism for their silence over the president’s veto. They had carried on with legislative activities as usual after the letter was read.

PREMIUM TIMES reported what the National Assembly can do if Mr Buhari rejects the bill.