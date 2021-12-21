Muazu Sambo, the newly appointed minister, has vowed to tackle the challenges surrounding the take-off of the Mambilla Power Project.

He made the vow when he appeared before the Senate in plenary on Tuesday.

Mr Sambo, who hails from Taraba State, was appointed minister by President Muhammadu Buhari last Tuesday.

His appointment came weeks after ministers of Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, and Power, Saleh Mamman, were sacked by the president.

Although no reason was given for the termination of their appointments, their tenure, especially Mr Mamman’s, marked little or no improvement in the power sector as the power situation in the country remained without any significant improvement

While it is not clear whether Mr Sambo will be asked to head the power ministry, he has however, assured the Senate that he knows the issues frustrating the take-off of the power project and and will solve them – in a year.

Take-off of the the Mabilla Power Project has been stalled for years.

Before he was sacked, Mr Mamman had said that the project would be completed by 2030 to add 1,525 megawatts of power to the installed generating capacity.

Mr Sambo was responding to questions from lawmakers during the screening exercise when he said the delay in the commencement of the project is sad for the country.

“I share sentiment with the lack of progress we have witnessed over the Mambila project. It has been on from the first republic. If in 2021, we are still talking about the project not taking off, it is sad for Nigeria ” he said.

“Major constraints on the project has been the arbitration case in Paris. There must be a way we can compensate the company that took us to court.

“If confirmed by this Senate, I will definitely make a difference on the Mambila project within one year. I know what the problem is and I can crack it.

“The problem is human. I have delivered successful multi-billion dollar projects in the last 35 years. It is not new.”

Mr Sambo also addressed the increase in collapse of buildings across the country

He identified some major causes as use of substandard or defective materials, use of quacks instead of professionals and poor sub-soil investigation.

To this regard, he stressed the need for legal, regulatory and institutional reforms as well as synergy with mortgage banks.

Earlier, he said he had rendered over 35 years of service across maritime, banking, insurance and has been generally involved in infrastructure design and delivery.

“Because of the focus of the president on infrastructure, I believe I will assist in adding value to his government. If I get found worthy by the parliament,” he said.

Some senators like Shuaibu Lau (APC, Taraba), Orji Kalu (APC, Abia) and Yusuf Yusuf asked that Mr Muazu be let to take a bow and go.

After responding to some questions, the nominee was asked to bow and go.

The Senate thereafter confirmed his nomination.