The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has continued its rage in Nigeria as the country, on Monday, recorded 1,368 new infections.

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) early Tuesday morning shows that the new confirmed cases were reported across 19 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The centre noted that Monday’s new cases raised Nigeria’s total infections to 225,255 while the fatality toll still stands at 2,985.

It added that the number of active cases has increased to 10,610 while the discharged cases now stand at 211,660, as the FCT and Anambra State reported a backlog of 13 and 11 discharges for December 20 and 19 respectively.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, continues to contribute more to the surge in COVID-19 cases, as the commercial city records 844 new cases on Monday.

The FCT came second on the log with 209 cases, followed by Oyo State with 58 cases, Abia, 51; Ondo, 39; while Ogun State reported 30 cases.

Kaduna State followed on the log with a backlog of 26 cases; Delta and Akwa Ibom states in the South-south followed with 20 and 17 cases respectively, while Osun and Ekiti State reported 15 and 12 cases respectively.

While Anambra and Zamfara states reported seven cases each, four states: Cross River, Kano, Kwara and Rivers recorded six cases each.

Also, Bauchi State reported five cases; Gombe State, three; while Plateau State came last on the log with a single case.