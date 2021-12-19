The police have arrested Tina Ogbonnaya for allegedly starving a five-month-old baby to death.

Mrs Ogbonnaya reportedly seized the baby from her 19-year-old maid over an unpaid debt.

According to Harrison Gwamnishu, the founder of Behind Bar Rights Initiative (BBI), Mrs Ogbonnaya’s maid, Tina, reported that she was unable to pay back a sum of N200,000, which her boss paid as hospital bills when she was delivered of the baby.

Tina reported that after the delivery, Mrs Ogbonnaya was maltreating her and she decided to leave the house, but her madam insisted that she could not leave until she pays the debt.

She told BBI that Mrs Ogbonnaya seized her baby, Chidubem, from her and pushed her out of the house.

Attempts to recover the baby failed as he was held by Mrs Ogbonnaya for over a month, without feeding.

The maid, who reported the matter to the police at the first instance, said the police initially took no steps, but she was able to get back the baby through the intervention of the Lagos State Social Welfare and the police.

She said the baby was returned to her ‘half-dead’. She shared the pictures of the baby before his seizure and after.

Mr Gwamnishu, the founder of BBI, who raised awareness on the issue on his social media handles, called for help for the baby before his death.

The baby passed on while receiving treatment at the Ajah Mother and Child Hospital, on Saturday.

Mrs Ogbonnaya is being detained at the Ajah police division, the BBI director confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES.

Adekunle Ajisebutu, the police spokesperson, has yet to respond to PREMIUM TIMES‘ enquiry on the matter.