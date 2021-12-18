President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Editor-in-Chief/Chief Operating Officer of Premium Times Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, who has emerged the President of the Nigeria chapter of the International Press Institute (IPI).

President Buhari also felicitated with the General Manager, Business and Strategy of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust, Ahmed I. Shekarau, who was elected Secretary of IPI Nigeria.

Premium Times reported how Mr Mojeed emerged as the President of the prominent body of journalists and media professionals.

A statement issued on Friday by the body, noted that Mr Mojeed emerged as president unopposed during a session of the General Assembly of the Institute, which was held physically and virtually in Abuja on Thursday.

Buhari elated

The President saluted the diligence and brilliance of both journalists, who he said have distinguished themselves in their chosen career with many recognitions and awards, urging them to bring their versatile experience in the media to reflect on the Institute.

The President also felicitated with the IPI on its successful General Assembly, saluting the outgoing leadership for providing sound management for the institute.

”President Buhari looks forward to working with the new executive to advance the interests of the nation, which are not at variance with the IPI in the promotion of journalism, social justice and human rights,” a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Saturday said.