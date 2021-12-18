The Canadian government has said it will, on December 18, lift the travel ban on 10 African countries including Nigeria.

Other countries include South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia, Malawi and Egypt.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced the ban would be lifted effective December 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

“While we recognize the controversial nature of such a prohibition, we believe it was a necessary measure to slow the arrival of Omicron in Canada,” Mr Duclos said at a news conference in Ottawa.

“Given the current situation, this measure has served its purpose and is no longer needed.”

Canada is also reimposing its requirement for Canadians taking short trips abroad to get a COVID-19 test before returning to Canada.

Mr. Duclos said the pre-entry testing requirement will take effect on December 21 and travellers must take the test in a country other than Canada.

Canada late November restricted travels from Nigeria and the nine other countries over the spread of the recently discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus.