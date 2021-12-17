President Muhammadu Buhari in a message to mark his 79th birthday said he would go home to tend to his farm after completing his tenure in 2023.

The Nigerian president has a ranch in his hometown, Daura, in Katsina State, Nigeria’s North-west.

“I look forward to 2023 when I finish my tenure, to go home to take charge of my farm,” Mr Buhari said on Friday in a Facebook post where he talked about how he celebrated his birthday.

Mr Buhari is currently in Istanbul, Turkey, for the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey.

He left Abuja for Turkey on Thursday.

The president cut a birthday cake “moulded in national colours, green-white-green” on Friday morning, according to a statement issued by the presidency.

From there, “he went straight to chair a planning meeting with officials in his delegation and thereafter drove to the Dolmabahce Palace for a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Recep Erdogan”.

“I had thought that being away from Abuja, I will escape a celebration. The Guards Brigade had written to tell me what they wanted to do on this day. Now here we (are), far away in Turkey, and I still didn’t escape,” Mr Buhari said in the Facebook post, which appears to be a response he gave at the celebration organised for him in Istanbul.

“Between now and that time, I will do the best that is possible to advance the interest of the nation and its people, and carry out my duties as prescribed by the Constitution.

“I thank the Almighty God for this day. Now the work continues,” he added.

Mr Buhari, a retired major general in the Nigerian Army, defeated the incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 to become the Nigerian president. He won re-election in 2019 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

His administration has, however, been plagued by serious security challenges, including the Boko Haram insurgency in the country’s North-east, the Biafra agitation in South-east, and the abduction-for-ransom and the incessant killing in several parts of the country.

An aide to the Akwa Ibom State Governor in 2017 mocked Mr Buhari’s love for his cows, saying the president’s cattle fared better than Nigerians.

“Today, we are in an administration that cows fare better than human beings. If the cost of grass were to increase, or if anyone were to temper with the comfort of these cows, I am sure Baba would come back and take urgent actions,” the governor’s aide, Essien Ndueso, said in a Facebook post, with photos of Mr Buhari’s visit to his ranch in Daura.

“Today fuel is N180 and those who earn their wages monthly from worshiping Baba on Facebook are also suffering the same fate,” he had said.