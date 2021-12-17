The surge in coronavirus infections continued on Thursday, as Nigeria confirms 1,051 additional COVID-19 infections, reported from 10 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Facebook page on Friday morning, noted that the new infections have increased Nigeria’s infection toll from 220,020 to 221,071 on Thursday.

The latest statistics show that Lagos State continues to remain the epicentre of the disease, as it contributed more to the surge in COVID-19 cases, thereby giving a strong indication that the fourth wave of the pandemic may have appeared earlier than anticipated.

Lagos on Thursday recorded 599 of the new 1,051 infections, accumulating to over 4,000 infections reported in the state in the last eight days, when the surge began.

Meanwhile, the NCDC noted that Nigeria’s fatality toll, which has been stagnant for some days, still stands at 2,983.

According to the data, 6,743 people are still down with COVID-19 infections in Nigeria, while a total of 211,345 people have been discharged since the outbreak of the virus in 2020.

Breakdown

Apart from Lagos State, the breakdown of the update revealed that the FCT came second on the log with 238 new infections.

Rivers State in the South-south reported 79 cases, followed by the duo of Oyo and Ondo States in the South-west with 51 and 32 cases, respectively.

Also, Plateau State in the North-central recorded 20 cases; Akwa Ibom State, 11; while Ogun State in the South-west reported seven cases.

While Bayelsa and Kano States reported five cases each, Kwara State came last on the log with four cases.

The NCDC added that four states: Bauchi, Ekiti, Osun and Sokoto, reported that they recorded no cases on Thursday.