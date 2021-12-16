Obinwanne Okeke popularly known as Invictus Obi will be released in September 2028, a statement on the website of the United States Federal Bureau of Prisons has revealed.

Mr Okeke who was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier in the year for his involvement in a computer-based intrusion fraud scheme that caused approximately $11 million in known losses to his victims is being held at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI), Oakdale.

FCI, Oakdale located in Allen, Western Louisiana is a low security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.

It has a population of 1,083 male inmates. It is an all-male inmates facility, with 997 inmates in the FCI and 86 at the camp.

FCI, Oakdale will be Mr Obinwanne’s home until 2028 when he will be released.

Backstory

Mr Okeke is the founder of Invictus Group, which he claimed to have business interests in oil and gas, agriculture, and real estate, among others.

He is said to have a degree in International Studies and Forensic Criminology and Masters of International Relations and Counter-Terrorism Studies from Monash University in Australia

He was arrested on August 6, 2019, on a criminal complaint of computer and wire fraud to defraud Unatrac Holding Limited which is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) nabbed him at Dulles International Airport, Virginia, as he prepared to depart the U.S after a visit to witness the birth of his 19-month-old daughter born on July 15, 2019.

Mr Okeke, a businessman with international fame, was featured on the Forbes Africa Magazine in June 2016 cover.

On September 9, 2019, he was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit computer fraud.

Mr Okeke, who initially denied the charges, later entered into a plea bargain agreement with the U.S. authorities and pleaded guilty to Count 1 on June 18, 2020.

The guilty plea helped Mr Okeke to secure the withdrawal of the second charge that carries lesser sentence and fines.

PREMIUM TIMES reported extensively on his journey from being on Forbes to ending up in jail.

Mr Okeke was also ordered to restitute about $10.7million which he fraudulently obtained from identified victims of his at least five years of wire fraud in the U.S and other places.