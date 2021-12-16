The House of Representatives on Wednesday directed the Inspector General of Police, Usman Akali, to thoroughly investigate the abduction of five engineers of NELAN Consultants in Ebonyi State.

The lawmakers reached the resolution following a motion moved by Ifeanyi Momah (APGA, Anambra) on Wednesday on the floor of the House.

According to Mr Momah, the five engineers, who worked as consultants for NELAN, an engineering firm, were abducted in Effium, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

He said the Ebonyi State Government ‘prematurely’ announced the death of the abducted persons without duly informing their families.

NELAN Consultants had petitioned the IGP that the five engineers were last seen on the 3 November in Effium while on routine supervision of a road project in the area.

The names of the victims, according to the lawmaker are as follow; Nelson Onyemeh, Stanley Nwazulum, Ernest Edeani, Ikechukwu Ejiofor, and Samuel Aneke.

According to Mr Momah, the project being supervised by the engineers is a $150 million African Development Bank (AfDB) project.

He said, “Ebonyi State Government has been accused of being complicit in the disappearance of the engineers as the state governor was alleged to have been hostile towards the consultants and tried severally to interfere in their operations.”

He condemned the announcement of the death of the five persons and the subsequent burial “of the NELAN 5 to the general public during a security summit organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria, Abakiliki chapter without consulting with the families of the victims first.”

The lawmaker said the investigation will help to ascertain their true status.

Following the debate, the House resolved that the Committee on Police Affairs should ensure that the police thoroughly investigate the case.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted on Wednesday, Francis Nwaze, spokesperson of Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, on the allegation, he requested that a copy of the motion should be forwarded to him.