The Abuja #EndSARS panel probing allegations of human rights violations perpetrated by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the Nigerian police, on Wednesday, summoned Ogbeh Ochogwu, a commissioner of police in charge of legal matters at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

In the panel’s ruling on Wednesday, the chairperson, Suleiman Galadima, who is a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, ordered Mr Ochogwu and three other police officers to appear over the alleged arbitrary arrest, detention, and disappearance of John Alozie.

The three other police officers summoned – Uzo Emeana, Sunday Okpe and Obiazo – were all members of the defunct SARS in Awkuzu, Anambra State.

The defunct Awkuzu SARS in Anambra State had the notoriety of gross human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings.

The petition on Mr Alozie, who is said to have been missing after his arrest by the police on June 15, 2017, was filed by his wife, Nnenna Alozie.

Earlier in the proceedings on Wednesday, the panel stood down the case for 30 minutes to enable lawyers in the matter to reach out to the police officers accused of complicity in the case.

But, when the panel resumed sitting on the case, Chino Obiagwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and counsel for the panel, informed the panel that “several phone calls made to Mr Ochogwu rang out.”

This development corroborated the difficulties expressed by Kenneth Igbochuwa, a police lawyer, in getting his colleagues to appear before the panel.

“My Lord, I pray the order of this panel compelling the respondents to appear,” Mr Igbochuwa urged the Galadima-led panel.

In response, the 11-member panel decried the flagrant disobedience of its earlier summons by the police officers allegedly involved in Mr Alozie’s disappearance.

“We further order that the case file in this matter be produced by the CP Legal,” Mr Galadima said.

Mr Galadima directed James Idachaba, a police lawyer, to convey the panel’s orders to the recalcitrant police commissioner and his subordinates.

Meanwhile, Mr Obiagwu who also helps petitioners to present their case, said a member of the police team that investigated Mr Alozie’s case, simply identified as ACP Asuquo, disclosed that its findings were with Mr Ochogwu.

At one of its previous sittings, a member of the Abuja #EndSARS panel sitting at the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), John Aikpokpo-Martins, condemned the police’s conduct in the case.

Background

The case has suffered setbacks, owing to the difficulty in locating key respondents linked to the matter.

Appreciable progress was, however, made after a retired police officer, G. C Ijeoma, provided the names, telephone numbers and current locations of the officers linked to the matter.

Mrs Ijeoma also informed the panel that the case file on the arrest and detention of Mr Alozie was transferred from Anambra State to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Abuja.

In view of the information, Mr Galadima, while commending the efforts of the retired cop, adjourned the matter until December 15 (Wednesday) for the police to open their defence.

Petition

Mrs Alozie, in a petition to the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, demanded the enforcement of her husband’s fundamental rights.

She said, in her petition, that her husband was arrested by SARS operatives from their home at Lekki area of Lagos and whisked to Anambra State on June 15, 2017.

“They arrested my husband at our gate while driving the children to school,” Mrs Alozie said.

Giving details of the morning raid on their home, she revealed that her husband was handcuffed as armed operatives, led by one Mr Obiazo “ordered” him to their bedroom.

“The officers ransacked our bedroom looking for AK-47, of which they didn’t see any,” the petitioner narrated.

In the process of the search, Mrs Alozie alleged that a briefcase containing cash, birth certificates of their children and the couple’s marriage certificate, as well as two Lexus and Ford cars were carted away by the police officers.

She said since her husband’s arrest in 2017, the police had yet to offer any convincing explanation concerning his whereabouts.