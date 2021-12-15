The North-East Governors’ Forum on Wednesday implored the Federal Government to invest more in power projects in the region to accelerate its economic development.

This was contained in a communique signed at the end of the forum’s sixth meeting held in Damaturu, Yobe, and signed by the Chairman, Babagana Zulum of Borno.

The communique noted with dismay the challenges of power supply in the region, especially in Maiduguri and its environs, which experienced nearly one year of total blackout.

It also expressed concerns over the non-inauguration of the Dadin Kowa and kashimbila hydro-power plants.

The communique said non-commissioning of the projects had stalled development in the region.

“The forum deliberated extensively on the Mambilla Hydroelectric project.

“It called on the National Assembly and the Federal Government to make adequate budgetary provision in the 2022 appropriation bill for the implementation of the project.

“Forum, while recognising that the 2022 budget is in its final stages, calls on the National Assembly to look critically with a view to ensuring that adequate budgetary provisions are made for all major capital projects in the sub-region.

“Investments in the projects will guarantee peace and economic prosperity in the sub-region,” the forum said.

The forum observed that there was significant improvement in the security situation in the sub-region as evidenced by the mass surrender of Boko Haram fighters.

It commended the Federal Government for its various initiatives towards stabilising the region.

The forum, however, called on the Federal Government to establish a sustainable programme for handling repentant terrorists.

It also noted that kidnapping and farmer-herder clashes were worrisome in the sub-region, and resolved to undertake the necessary measures to curtail the menace.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by governors Zulum of Borno, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, and Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, while the deputy governors of Bauchi, Adamawa and Taraba represented their governors.

The forum’s next meeting will be held in Gombe from March 9 to 11, 2022. (NAN)