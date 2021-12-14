Gunmen have abducted the mother of Abdulkarim Asuku, the Chief of Staff to Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, in Kogi State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Williams Aya, told PREMIUM TIMES that the police commissioner has visited the scene and assured that the victim will be rescued unhurt.

Mr Aya said the police, in collaboration with sister security agencies and vigilante members, are trailing the criminals.

The victim, Seriya Raji, was reported to have been abducted from her residence on Monday evening at Inese/Ovakere New Layout in Nagazi community.

Nagazi community is located in Adavi Local Government Area of the state.

Witnesses said the gunmen stormed Mrs Raju’s residence at about 7:40 p.m. shortly after she observed the evening prayer at a mosque within the premises.

They said that the abductors, numbering about six and dressed in black suits with masks, came with a polytene bag suspected to be concealing guns and other dangerous weapons.

The sources said the gunmen entered the victim’s house through the mosque and whisked her away to an unknown destination, using the car they brought for the operation.