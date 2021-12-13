The new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has has vowed to lead the party to wrestle Ekiti and Osun States from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in June fixed June 18, 2022 and July 16, 2022 as dates for the off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun respectively.

The PDP ruled the states at different times in the past.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service and reception held in his honour in Makurdi, the capital of Benue States, Mr Ayu, who took office last Friday, said the PDP will give its all to clinch the two states in the coming elections.

In the same event, he also boasted that his party would win 25 of the 36 states in the 2023 General Elections.

“We are determined to reclaim at least 25 states in the country. We will stop the drift of people who migrated from PDP to other parties, we shall move on a serious drive for more people in the party.

“Every single member of the PDP will be carried along. It is the only way we shall rebuild our party. The PDP will fight tooth and nail to win Ekiti and Osun elections. Those mistakes which made us lose the election in the past will be corrected,” he said.

The PDP currently has 13 governors while the ruling APC and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) control 22 and one states respectively.

While winning the next presidential election is the top priority of the PDP, wooing back its three governors and lawmakers who recently dumped the party may boost Mr Ayu’s credentials.

The trio of David Umahi of Ebonyi, Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara States joined the APC between December 2020 and June 2021.