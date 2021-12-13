The latest statistics by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased to 6,754 with 418 additional cases confirmed on Sunday.

The NCDC made this known on its website on Monday morning, noting that the new infections were recorded across 12 states of the federation.

Nigeria experienced a surge in the number of active cases from 3,000 to over 6,000 within the last three days.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that the sharp rise in the number of infections could be an indication that the fourth wave of the pandemic may have appeared earlier than anticipated.

According to the NCDC data, Nigeria’s infection toll has increased to 217,481 while the death toll stands at 2,981, as no fatality was recorded on Sunday.

The centre noted that the discharged cases now stands at 207,746, as Enugu and Lagos States reported a backlog of 18 and two discharges respectively for December 10, 2021.

Breakdown

As has been the case within the last few days, the breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State again on Sunday reported more of the new infections with 314 of the total 418 cases.

Ogun State came second on the log with 27 cases, followed by Plateau State, 18; Edo State, 17; Enugu State, 11; Abia State, eight, while Delta State reported seven cases.

Also, Bayelsa State reported five cases; Kano and Rivers States recorded four cases each while Osun and Oyo States in the South-west reported two and a single case respectively.

The trio of Ekiti, Ondo and Sokoto States reported that no no cases were recorded on Sunday.