Jimoh Oyewunmi, the 20th Soun Ogbomoso in Oyo State, joined his ancestors in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 95 years.

Palace sources told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that members of the late Soun Oyewunmi’s family, chiefs and kinsmen had started arriving at the palace to mourn the departure of the First Class traditional ruler.

The monarch, born on May 27, 1926, to the Gbagun ruling house, ascended the throne in 1973 and reigned as Ajagungbade III for 48 years.

Toyin Ajamu, Private Secretary to the late Soun Oyewunmi, told NAN that further announcements would be made by the appropriate quarters soon.

The deceased was an accomplished businessman until he ascended the throne of his forefathers. (NAN)