The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 533 additional infections from the coronavirus pandemic, thereby increasing the country’s infection toll to 216,451 on Friday.

754 infections and one fatality were recorded in the country 24 hours earlier, an indication that the fourth wave of the pandemic seems to have appeared in the country.

Though Nigeria is yet to officially declare a fourth wave of the pandemic, the country is experiencing a sharp rise in the number of infections with over 1000 cases recorded within the last 48 hours.

The development also coincides with the forthcoming festive period when large gatherings of social events are expected across the country with more persons arriving in the country.

The latest statistics revealed that, although 533 new infections were recorded across 10 states and the FCT, Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, reported more than half of the new infections with a total of 428 cases.

There has however been a decrease in the number of fatalities, as Nigeria recorded only one on Thursday but none on Friday, keeping the fatality toll at 2,981.

The NCDC noted that the discharged cases now stands at 207,661, as the FCT reported a backlog of 20 community discharges for December 8, 2021.

Breakdown

Apart from the 428 cases reported in Lagos State, the NCDC data shows that the FCT also recorded 45 cases, closely followed by Rivers State in the South-south with 33 cases.

Edo State ranked fourth on the log with nine cases, followed by two South-western states, Ogun and Oyo with eight and three cases respectively.

While Delta and Kaduna states reported two cases each, the trio of Gombe, Jigawa and Kano States reported a single case each.

The NCDC noted that five states: Ekiti, Imo, Ondo, Osun and Sokoto, reported no cases on Friday.