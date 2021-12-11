A book written by Waziri Adio, the former executive secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), will be launched today.

“The book, in which Mr Adio chronicles his tenure at the NEITI and the lessons he learnt on the job, will be presented under the chairmanship of Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Founder of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation. The Chief Host will be Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, Muttawalin Borno, while the Chief Presenter will be H.E. Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State. Ms. Sharon Ikeazor, Minister of State for Environment, is the Book Presenter,” organisers said in an invitation to the event.

“The public presentation will feature an intergenerational conversation on ‘The Promise and Perils of Public Service’. Members of the panel are: HE Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, the Nigerian ambassador to Germany and former federal legislator; Ms Yewande Sadiku, former Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC); and Dr Joe Abah, the Country Director of DAI and former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms. The conversation will be moderated by Mr Samson Itodo, Executive Director, Yiaga Africa and Convener of the Not Too Young To Run movement.”

Mr Adio, a journalist and former editorial board member of Thisday newspaper, completed his tenure as the head of NEITI in February.

He had his education at the University of Lagos in Nigeria Columbia University in the U.S., and Harvard University in the U.S., where he earned a BSc in Mass Communication, a MSc in Journalism, and an MPA in Public Administration respectively.