The National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has expressed optimism that the party would return to power in 2023.

Mr Ayu stated this in his address at the inauguration of the new National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition party.

The new NWC members were elected at the party’s National convention in October.

The PDP was in office for 16 years between 1999 and 2015 when it lost power to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Ayu said “PDP is back to rescue and rebuild Nigeria. ”

He said the new NWC will be guided by consultation, team-work, internal democracy and national interest.

Mr Ayu stated this in his address at the inauguration of the NWC in Abuja on Friday, assuring that the new team would strengthen the party’s internal democratic processes.

“We shall endeavour to reach out to all party members, young and old, male and female.

“This NWC will create alternate platforms within the party to actively engage the young people and our women.

“They will be engaged, not only for mobilising and winning elections, but for advocacy, policy formulation and the design of a new development agenda for the party.

“We shall return the party to vigorous discussions; pay serious attention to new thinking and the implementation of policies and programmes that will secure and improve the quality of life of all Nigerians,” Mr Ayu said.

He said that the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI) would be revived and strengthened to drive the process.

The national chairman said that before the next election cycle, the new NWC would present a PDP manifesto that would bring back hope to the people.

Mr Ayu, a former Senate President, urged Nigerians to keep their faith in one, united Nigeria.

He said that the PDP administration would change the narrative and unite the people.

“We will deepen the content of our democracy. We will rebuild our collapsed economy. We will make Nigerians the focus of development,” Mr Ayu said.

He called on all non-PDP members to join the party, saying “our umbrella can accommodate all of us.”

Mr Ayu also urged all PDP members who left to come back home; saying the party’s doors were still open.

He appreciated all members of the PDP across Nigeria for their prayers, support and commitment in ensuring the emergence of the new NWC under his leadership.

The national chairman appreciated the outgoing NWC and other party leaders in ensuring a hitch-free National Convention.

Highlights of the occasion include the presentation of the Certificate of Return to all the new NWC members.

The outgoing National Secretary, Ibrahim Tsauri, also handed the PDP Registration Certificate over to the new National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

(NAN)