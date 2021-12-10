Two sacked directors of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) have sued the agency at the National Industrial Court in Abuja, praying for an order setting their dismissal from service.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the NFIU dismissed the two top officials about 10 months after they were suspended for initiating investigations against a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.

Mohammed Mustapha, the associate director, Intelligence and Investigation, and Fehintola Salisu, associate director, Compliance and Analysis, were earlier suspended by the NFIU in August 2020, with the agency’s Director, Modibbo Hamman-Tukur, accusing them of various forms of misconduct.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sacked officials, in their suit marked NICN/ABJ/253/2021, prayed the court in their suit filed on Tuesday to set aside their dismissal from public service on the grounds that it was done in contravention of the law.

In an affidavit in support of their suit, the plaintiffs claimed that their ordeal began in 2020 when they wrote memos to local and foreign authorities after initiating a probe against the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

“As the most senior person in the organisation, in the absence of the Director of NFIU, Mr Modibbo Hamman-Tukur, Salisu initiated action to respond to the request for information as expected by the partner organisation in Malta.

“Abdulrahman also wrote to investigative authorities in Nigeria requesting for details about the subject,” the court document reads in part.

They however, alleged that in separate queries served on them, they were accused of bypassing the appropriate authority before initiating the probe.

They were suspended indefinitely after they were queried in August 2020.

They also said six months after their suspension, they were invited to appear before the Appointments, Promotions and Disciplinary Committee in February 2021 following which they were dismissed from service.

They contended that in its report, the committee indicted them of negligence, dereliction of duty and gross misconduct which they were never confronted with when they were issued queries or appeared before the committee.

“The grounds or allegations which the committee found us liable and recommended our dismissal, under Public Service Rules, 2008, can only give rise to a retirement or termination and not dismissal.”

Prayers

In the suit filed by their counsel, P.T. Akan, the plaintiffs urged the court determine “whether in the light of Rules 030102 of Chapter 3 of the Federal Government Public Service Rules, 2008, the defendants were vested with the power to dismiss the claimants from its services without such power expressly delegated to them by the Federal Civil Service Commission.”

They also sought “Whether within the meaning and definition of Section 1 of Chapter 16, Rules 160101 and 060102 of the Federal Government Public Service Rules, 2008, NFIU does not qualify as parastatal.

“And if it is, whether the defendants are not bound to comply strictly with the provisions of the Public Service Rules, 2008 before dismissing the claimants from its service.”

They also prayed the court to make a declaration that their purported dismissal from the Service of the NFIU by the defendants was arbitrary and unlawful and consequently null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

They sought an order directing the defendants to issue a letter recalling and re-instating them into the service of NFIU and restoring all the privileges, entitlements and positions held by the claimants before their purported dismissal by the defendants.

They also sought an order “directing the defendants to pay to the claimants’ salaries, allowances and all their entitlements from the period of their purported dismissal to the period of re-instatement.”

(NAN)