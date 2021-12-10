The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has said state governors are not at loggerheads with senators over mode of party primaries.

He said the perception is wrong and a twist of the narrative.

He stated this at The Convergence 3.0 while addressing over 200 young aspirants vying for different political offices.

The Convergence 3.0 is an initiative of Yiaga Africa and the Not Too Young to Run movement. It is aimed at empowering young candidates with necessary tools for running effective political campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The governor’s statement comes on the heels of controversies surrounding the Section that addresses direct and indirect primaries in the Electoral Amendment bill passed by the National Assembly. The clause has reportedly generated a rift between governors and federal lawmakers – which the Kwara State governor denies.

The bill is currently before President Muhammadu Buhari awaiting his assent.

Direct primary election allows registered members of a party to vote for who they want to be the candidate of their party in the main elections while the indirect primary election allows delegates to decide who will be the party’s candidate.

In the bill, the National Assembly opted for direct primaries. But many governors, majorly of the All Progressives Congress, have opposed the clause on direct primaries in the bill.

In his remarks, Mr AbdulRazaq said he is open to any mode of primary election signed in the electoral law.

“It really doesn’t matter, direct or indirect. It was wrong for the media to twist the narrative and say governors are fighting senators over direct or indirect primaries. I came in through indirect primaries. So it really doesn’t matter. Indirect primaries cost a lot of money but direct primaries are just about delegates.

“For the youth who are coming into politics, it may be better to have an indirect system because your chances are better. But don’t forget that the voters who are registered members of the party are canvassing too for people who have been placed in the party register by others.

“…At the end of the day, it is easier to manipulate delegates in indirect primaries which is to say you can take delegates to a hotel, keep them there until the day of the election, then you bring them out and ask them to vote for you and everybody disperses but in direct election, I’ll be here in Lagos and people will be voting in Badagry, Epe, and I’m not there to influence anyone. It is my agents that will try to influence them.”

The governor said while it might be better to opt for direct primaries for youth who are seeking political offices for the first time, the major players will most likely have their way.

“For the youth, I believe it might be better to have the direct primaries but at the same time, if you have a Governor like Sanwo-Olu (Lagos State Governor) and his party insists on having a candidate in Epe, then you have your work cut out for you, thus, you are better off having indirect.

“I really don’t mind the system the Electoral Amendment bill throws at us,” he said.

As Nigerians await assent to the bill by Mr Buhari, many have urged him not to sign it unless the clause is reviewed.

Already, the electoral umpire has offered a “general” endorsement of the Electoral Bill but made an apparent suggestion to the president to consult with political parties and security agencies over the controversial clause in the bill.