The Commissioner of Police in Katsina State, Sanusi Buba, says an arrest has been made in the killing of the state commissioner of science, technology and innovation, Rabe Nasir.
Mr Nasir was killed on Thursday after the Asr prayer in his residence in Fatima Shema Housing Estate, Katsina.
Premium Times reported the killing.
Speaking with journalists at the scene of the crime, Mr Buba said the police have started investigating the case.
“As you can see, we have successfully evacuated the corpse to the hospital and investigation has started. An arrest has also been made. A suspect has been arrested and investigation has since begun,” the police chief said.
The corpse has been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina.
