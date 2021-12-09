The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to allow the proprietor of Hilton Hotel in Ile-Ife, Ramon Adedoyin, access to a medical facility of his choice pending the hearing and determination of his fundamental human rights enforcement suit.

The police in Osun State had on November 17 announced Mr Adegoke’s arrest in connection with the murder of a Master’s student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Timothy Adegoke, in the hotel.

In his ruling on an application by Mr Adedoyin, who is also the founder of Oduduwa University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, the judge, Inyang Ekwo, ordered that the police should allow grant him access to medical facilities of his choice pending the hearing and determination of the fundamental human rights suit.

The judge then adjourned the matter till January 21, 2022.

Earlier denied bail

Mr Adedoyin, had through his lawyer, Kunle Olagoke, applied to the court for bail in an ex parte motion he filed along with a fundamental rights enforcement suit.

In the ex-parte motion, Mr Adedoyin had prayed for bail pending the conclusion of the police investigation or pending the determination of his fundamental human rights enforcement suit.

In the alternative, Mr Adedoyin asked the court to permit him access to a quality medical facility of his choice, pending the conclusion of the investigation by the police and his possible arraignment.

But ruling on the application on Monday, the judge declined to grant any of the prayers. Instead, he ordered that the Inspector-General of Police, who is the sole defendant in the suit, be served with the court documents for his lawyer to appear in court.

The judge also ordered the police to appear in court for the case on Thursday.

But at Thursday’s proceedings, Mr Adedoyin’s lawyer, Mr Adegoke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, expressed surprise that the IGP was not represented by any lawyer in court, despite being served with court’s December 6 order.

Mr Adegoke said this also despite that he, on December 8, personally visited the Force Headquarters in Abuja and reminded the authorities of Thursday’s court sitting.

The plaintiff’s lawyer urged the court to take the ex-parte application already filed as the respondent had been put on notice as directed.

The judge went on to grant part of the application ordering the police to grant him access to medical care.

Mr Adegoke was said to have travelled to Osun State to sit an examination at OAU Distance Learning Centre, Moro, Ife North Local Government Area of the state, when he was declared missing on November 7.

The remains of the deceased were later reportedly evacuated from a forest on Ede/Ife road by the police.

The police said that six suspects, said to be staff members of Hilton Hotels and Resort, Ile-Ife, and the owner, Ramon Adedoyin, were arrested by the police after investigation revealed that the late Adegoke checked into the facility before he was declared missing.