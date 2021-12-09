The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, announced the stand-down of the planned walk for peace in the state, in the wake of the fourth wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released on Thursday, Mr Sanwo-Olu said the “Walk for Peace” to usher healing of the state following the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests of last year, had to be stood down.

The governor said this is due to the rise in the cases of Omicron variant of the Coronavirus and the need to curtail its spread.

“Between Tuesday 30, November 2021 that I made my address and now, we have seen a significant rise in cases associated with the Omicron variant of this pandemic.

“Given this development, I am constrained to stand down all preparations for the Walk for Peace. I will not endanger the life of any Lagosian in my sincere search for peace,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said in the statement.

The state governor earlier announced the “Walk for Peace” to reunite the state following the release of #EndSARS panel report on the Lekki tollgate shooting incident.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, who was meant to hold the walk with youth representatives like Folarin Falana (Falz), Debo Adebayo (Mr Macaroni), Dele Farotimi, Segun Awosanya and other participants, met with rejection as they all publicly declined the invitation.

However, some associations and student bodies expressed interest to walk with the governor.

“I have been inundated with deep expressions of solidarity from various groups and people declaring their readiness to join me on the symbolic walk.

“I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of support the initiative received from far and near. The deluge of support is, however, indicative of one thing: our people know the strategic place of peace to our quest for development,” he said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, however, said as the Incident Commander of COVID-19 in the state, he has the responsibility to protect the lives of people.

“We subjected ourselves to the dictates of science. We chose to be guided not by our emotions, but expert opinions rooted in science,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said, emphasising the need to put the health of Lagosians first.