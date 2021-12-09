A former Chief of Air Staff, Mohammed Dikko Umar, a retired air chief marshall, at the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, denied purchasing properties he acquired while in service with funds belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Mr Dikko faces one charge of money laundering, as six of the seven counts originally instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were earlier dismissed by the court in a ruling in February.

The EFCC had originally filed seven counts of money laundering against Mr Dikko, who was Nigeria’s Chief of Air Staff between September 2010 and October 2012. It accused him in the seven charges of diverting N4.8 billion from NAF’s accounts and using the fund to buy personal properties in choice areas of Abuja and other places.

The trial judge, Nnamdi Dimgba, dismissed six of the counts in February, on the grounds that the evidence given by the EFCC could not sustain the charges.

The remaining charge now has to do with alleged diversion of N66million from the NAF’s bank account.

‘How I made my money’

But fielding questions under cross-examination by EFCC’s lawyer, Sylvanus Tahir, Mr Dikko said on Wednesday, that he acquired the properties with estacodes he earned from trainings and flying African Presidents while in service.

“For thirty six years of my service my lord, I served in the Presidential Fleet for seventeen years. Most of the flights I took were external trips outside Nigeria, and I went for many training trips outside the country,” he told the trial judge, Nnamdi Dimgba, while fielding cross-examination questions from the prosecutor on Wednesday.

A statement by the spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said Mr Dikko further disclosed that “he flew virtually all African Presidents during his years in service.”

Mr Dikko, who was being cross-examined by EFCC prosecutor, Sylvanus Tahir, said the only African leaders he did not fly while in service were the Presidents of Cote D’Ivoire and Togo.

“I have earned a lot of estacodes, lots of foreign trips and two farms in Abuja with about 17 hectares of land and the other two in Kaduna are four hectares and 200 hectares respectively. I have been a farmer throughout my life,” he added.

Asked why he did not provide the court with documents to back up his claims about the estacodes, he said nobody asked him to do so. He, however, added that he mentioned it in his statement to the EFCC.

Mr Dikko told the court that the Nigerian Air Force “has its own way of operation,” adding that the Service had no e-payment system during his time.

But the EFCC said in its statement that documented evidence before the court showed that while Mr Dikko was in office, he received his salary through the bank.

“Also, pages 22 to 472 in the exhibit, shows e-transactions for upkeep to some under-listed officers. And those transactions happened in August 2012, when the defendant was the Chief of Air Staff.”

The judge adjourned the matter till March 1 for adoption of final addresses.

Remaining charge

The remaining charge following the ruling relates to the transfer of N66 million from the official bank accounts of the NAF in Stanbic IBTC bank to the bank account of the solicitor (PW2) engaged on Mr Dikko’s behalf as alleged in Count 7 in the EFCC’s original case.

The judge noted that from the evidence led, the money was used for the “renovations/improvement of the property in Asokoro which is the subject of count 3.”

He added that the transfer was done around March 2012 at a time when the defendant was in charge at the NAF as the COAS.

He added that the prosecution’s evidence also showed that the property at Asokoro had been purchased by the defendant, through the PW1 and for his own personal use.

“There was no evidence or suggestion that the property was an official property or that it belonged to the NAF or was being purchased for the NAF,” the judge added.

He also said, “The circumstances surrounding this transfer of funds raises questions bordering on breach of trust and abuse of office.

“An explanation is needed in the context of a defence.”

Original charges

Mr Dikko was first arraigned on January 25, 2017 on a seven-count charge of money laundering and procurement fraud to the tune of N4.8 billion.

The prosecution alleged that Mr Umar diverted over N4.8 billion from the Nigerian Air Force’s account between September 2010 and September 2010 and used the funds to acquire property in choice areas of Abuja and other places.

It said the defendant used part of the funds fraudulently removed from NAF’s account to acquire the property at Plot No. 1853, Deng Xiano Ping street, Off Mahathir Mohammed Street, Asokoro Extension, Abuja.

It also alleged that part of the funds was also used by the defendant to purchase a residential property comprising four-bedroom duplex, with boys’ quarters at Road 3B, Street 2, Mabushi, Ministers Hill, Abuja.

The EFCC said the defendant used part of the proceeds of fraud to acquire the property at 14 Audu Bako Way, GRA, Kano and a three-bedroom duplex with three-room boys’ quarters at No. 8 Kabala Road, Unguwan Rimi, GRA, Kaduna.

After the prosecution closed its case with 12 witnesses, the defendant filed his no case-submission urging the court to dismiss the entire seven counts on the grounds that the evidence by the prosecution did not link him to the offences.

The EFCC, through its lawyer, Sylvanus Tahir, opposed the no-case submission and urged the court to dismiss it.

Six charges dismissed

Ruling on the no-case submission in February, Mr Dimgba after upholding the defendant’s arguments in respect of Counts 1 to 6, held that “the no-case submission of the defendant succeeds in part, and fails also in part.”

On why six of the seven charges filed by the EFCC failed, the judge said his review of the evidence led by the prosecution revealed “considerable doubts, cloud of mystery, and general contradictions and discrepancies”.

He said there were unresolved questions on how EFCC arrived at the N4.8 billion allegedly converted fraudulently by the defendant, and “what was its proper application.”

The judge recalled that the Prosecution Witness 1 (PW1), Air Commodore Yushau, a retired air commodore, who was the Director of Finance (DoF) of the NAF, testified about how he, on monthly basis, delivered the dollar equivalent of N558.2 million to Mr Umar at his residence for a period of 24 months for the “upkeep” of the COAS’ office.

“This claim was corroborated by PW9, Hamma Damma Bello, the EFCC investigator on the case,” the judge said.

He added that both witnesses (PW1 and PW9) maintained that “this practice of delivering that sum of money was for the duration of the period (about 24 months) in which the defendant was COAS of the NAF.”

But the judge noted that by a simple arithmetic, “it would mean that the sum which the defendant collected and allegedly converted will be a sum of approximately N13,400,000.00 and not the sum of N4,846,639,000.00 which the defendant was alleged to have converted.”