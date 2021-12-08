Nigeria has recorded 107 additional COVID-19 infections across seven states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), disclosed this on its Facebook page late Tuesday night, noting that no fatalities were recorded.

The centre added that while the fatality toll still stands at 2,980, the infection toll has increased to 214,896.

According to the NCDC, a total of 207,495 people

have now been treated and discharged.

It also added that the duo of Delta and Enugu States reported a backlog of cases for December 6, 2021.

Enugu State also reported a backlog of discharged case for December 6, 2021.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the latest data revealed that the FCT topped the chart with 38 cases, followed by Oyo State in the South-west with 21 cases.

South-southern states of Rivers, Edo and Delta reported 17, 13 and seven cases respectively.

While Enugu and Zamfara recorded four cases, Plateau State reported only three cases.

The NCDC also noted that Kano, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Sokoto reported that there were no cases recorded on Tuesday.