The driver of the articulated truck that killed some students at Grammar School, Ojodu-Berger, Lagos has been arrested.

Adekunle Ajisebutu, the Lagos police spokesperson, confirmed in a statement that the “erring driver is in police custody.”

Mr Ajisebutu said about eight students were injured in the incident and have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

“Details about number of death still sketchy,” he said.

Witnesses, however, said at least 13 of the school children were killed after the articulated truck suffered ran into the students at Grammar School Bus stop.

Mr Ajisebutu, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said after the arrest of the truck driver, students attacked the Ojodu Police Station in an attempt to carry out jungle justice on the arrested suspect.

“In the process, the rampaging students destroyed some vehicles parked at the Police Station. The violent students and hoodlums who joined them were dispersed professionally.

“However, normalcy has been restored. Investigation into the fatal motor/pedestrians accident has since commenced,” the police said.

Agencies distance officials

Reacting to the incident, Olumide Filade, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA), said officials of the agency were not at the axis at the time of the incident as against what was speculated.

“From reports reaching me, apart from officers that were at their different choke points managing traffic, other officers on patrol had returned to the removal yard. No LASTMA officer was within the vicinity of the incident,” Mr Filade said, responding to PREMIUM TIMES’ enquiry.

The Lagos sector of the FRSC had also said officers were not present at the scene when the accident occurred.

“The men of FRSC were called upon by passerby to help intervene after the crash had happened.

“About seven (7) of the victims were rescued and immediately taken to Lagos State Emergency Centre Ojota by FRSC personnel while another road user helped in carrying about seven (7) also to the same emergency centre,” Olabisi Sonusi, the spokesperson of the agency said.

The police have however called for calm, saying investigation is ongoing on the incident and the erring driver in custody.