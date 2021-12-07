The police in Katsina have arrested one Yusuf Abubakar over the killing of the district head of Yantumaki in Dan musa local government area of the state.

The district head, Abubakar Atiku, was killed in June last year by bandits.

Parading some criminal suspects at the State Command headquarters Tuesday afternoon, Gambo Isa, Katsina police spokesperson, said the suspected bandit confessed to the crime.

He added that Mr Abdullahi said they killed the district head for pokenosing in their affairs.

“I am one of those who killed the traditional ruler. We killed him because he had identified one of us and was trying to ensure the arrest of Shamsu. He knew Shamsu and knew that he was an armed robber.

“When we found out that he was trying desperately to arrest and hand over Shamsu to the police, we decided to kill him.

“It was Shamsu himself who shot the monarch when we stormed his palace while some of us continued to shoot to cause confusion in the town. We also killed the district head’s security guard,” he said.

Asked where his alleged conspirators were, Mr Abdullahi said they have relocated into the bush.

He mentioned those involved in the attack as Kabir, Ibrahim, Salmanu, himself and Shamsu.