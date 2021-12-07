Police in Lagos have confirmed the arrest of three students of Dowen College, Lekki,Lagos, in connection with the controversial death of a 12-year-old student of the school Sylvester Oromoni Junior.

The police spokesman in the state, Adekunle Ajisebutu, who confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, however, did not disclose the identities of those students in custody.

This is as the state’s chief coroner has responded to the request by the family’s lawyer over the request for coroner inquest into the circumstances leading to the death of the deceased.

Police action

The Lagos State command of the police also confirmed that it will be visiting Delta State for a post mortem of Master Oromoni’s body towards ascertaining the cause of the death.

They assured that police authorities in both Lagos and Delta States are keenly interested in the outcome of the investigation to unravel the mystery behind the death.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the bereaved family had insisted that the 12-year-old mentioned five senior students of the college in his last minute narrative on how he was allegedly tortured over his refusal to join a secret cult.

The father, Sylvester Oromoni Snr, also said his son confided in him that he was handed a substance to drink.

The police reaction had followed a petition from the deceased’s parents who hired the law firm of a foremost human rights lawyer and activist, Femi Falana, to pursue their case.

Apart from its petition to the police, the law firm had also requested a coroner inquest into the circumstances leading to the death.

Chief coroner fixes date

In a letter addressed to Mr Falana’s chamber by the state’s chief coroner, M.A Dada, a judge, and dated December 7, 2021, Wednesday, December 15 has been fixed for the preliminary meeting ahead of the requested inquest.

The letter, which was signed on behalf of the chief coroner by the coroner for Epe district of the state, Mikail Kadiri, fixed the meeting for 11a.m. at the “Magistrate Court No. 4, Chambers of the Coroner, Epe District.”

The letter which is entitled; “Re: Request for Inquest into the Tragic Death of Sylvester Oromoni Killed at Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State,” further reads in part; “I have the directive of the Chief Coroner of Lagos State, Honourable Justice M. A. Dada. to act on your request and you are hereby invited to a preliminary meeting scheduled to hold as follows…”

Background

The news of Sylvester’s experience which led to his untimely death broke last week when his cousin- Perrison Oromoni, went on social media to narrate how he had died and went as far as calling out the names of his cousin’s alleged killers.

Mr Perrison said the school called the deceased’s father, telling him that his son sustained injuries while playing football at the school.

But the school management has consistently denied connivance, saying it is committed to unraveling the circumstances surrounding the young boy’s death.

So far, the school has sent out two statements. In the first release which was signed by the principal, Adebisi Layiwola, the school denied that Sylvester was beaten by students, insisting that he fell while playing football.