The Gambian police officers have fired tear gas cannisters to disperse protesters gathered on Kairaba Avenue.

Protesters, mostly youth, had gathered at the stretch of the road to protest the outcome of Saturday’s presidential election.

Incumbent president, Adama Barrow of the National People’s Party (NPP), polled 457, 519 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ousainou Darboe, of the United Democratic Party (UDP).

Mr Darboe garnered 238, 253 votes.

Some of protesters who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES demanded Mr Barrow step down as they believed Mr Darboe won the election.

The protest, which witnessed massive a crowd of opposition supporters, started to degenerate into confrontations when the police swung into action.

At about 7:20 p.m. local time the officers fired teargas to disperse the massive crowd of supporters, leaving many scampering for safety.

“I was running for safety, entered a car then the paramilitary dragged me out of car and hit me,” says Isatou Darboe, one of the injured supporters.

Two other supporters were seen being resuscitated.

As of press time, the police have blocked the Traffic Light entrance into Kairaba Avenue.