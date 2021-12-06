The British High Commission has paused the issuance of visitor’s visas to citizens of countries on the United Kingdom red list, including Nigeria.

The decision was announced in a statement issued on Sunday by the commission.

The development came hours after the UK added Nigeria to its travel red list as a result of concerns over the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Speaking in an interview on Saturday, Sajid Javid, the UK health secretary, had announced a temporary ban on foreign travellers from Nigeria, adding that “only UK residents or citizens of the UK can enter the UK from Nigeria from that point onwards, and they would have to quarantine in one of the relevant hotels.”

On the suspension of visitor visa applications in Nigeria, the UK said the decision will be in effect until the travel ban is lifted.

“To support the UK Government’s aim to protect public health from COVID-19 and associated variants of concern (VOC), UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) will pause making decisions on visitor visa applications in all red list countries, including Nigeria, until travel restrictions are lifted,” the statement reads.

It noted that the decision covers travel to the UK for tourism, visiting family and friends, undertaking short-term business activities (for example, attending meetings), undertaking short-term studies (under 6 months), taking part in research or exchange programmes as an academic, medical reasons (for example, receiving private medical treatment).

“If you apply for a visit visa in a red list country and you meet the UK Immigration Rules, your application will be paused. You will not receive a decision on your visit visa application whilst red list travel restrictions remain in place.

“You will not be able to request a refund of your visa fee once you have given your biometrics at a Visa Application Centre (VAC).

However, “if you already hold a valid visit visa and are intending to travel to England as a visitor from a red list country, you will not be allowed to enter,” it said, adding that separate guidance is available for travellers entering Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“There are only very limited exemptions to travel and entry requirements for critical workers and medical and compassionate cases,” the statement read.

The United Kingdom (UK) on Saturday said travellers from Nigeria would not be permitted to enter the United Kingdom starting today (Monday) as a result of the growing concerns over an outbreak of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

This came a few days after Canada extended its travel ban to travellers who recently visited Nigeria.

Nigeria last Wednesday joined the growing number of countries that have recorded the first cases of the Omicron variant also known as B.1.1.529 lineage.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that three persons with a history of travel to South Africa returned positive tests for the new variant.

About 20 countries have so far identified cases of the new variant, triggering travel bans, mainly on African countries, across the world.

Data from other countries already shows the omicron variant was circulating before it was officially identified in southern Africa.

Many African leaders, as well as the World Health Organisation, have frowned at the travel ban on African countries due to Omicron, saying the variant has been detected in many parts of the world.

Meanwhile, the NCDC has urged Nigerians to strictly adhere to precautionary measures already put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic.