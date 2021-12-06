Nigeria has recorded 55 additional COVID-19 infections across six states of the federation.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), disclosed this on its Facebook page late Sunday night.
The centre noted that the new cases have increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 214,622, while the fatality toll from the disease still stands at 2,980, as no fatalities were reported.
It added that a total number of 207,450 people have been treated and discharged, while the active cases stand at 4,192.
Breakdown
The breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, recorded 37 cases.
Edo State also reported six cases, followed by four states in the South-west: Osun, five; Oyo, four; Ogun, two; while Ekiti State reported a single case.
The centre also noted that four states: Kaduna, Ondo, Rivers, and Sokoto reported no case on Sunday.
