Some supporters of leading opposition candidate in the Gambian presidential election, Ousainou Darboe, on Sunday, besieged the streets of Gambia to protest results of the ongoing elections.

Mr Darboe’s supporters gathered outside the compound of the opposition leader Sunday evening as the UDP candidate announced his rejection of the results.

The UDP supporters also trooped out and occupied the Pipeline area and other adjoining streets, chanting ‘Sachembo!’—meaning ‘thieves’ in the local Wollof dialect.

By 2p.m. on Sunday, the IEC had only announced 41 of the 53 constituencies with President Adama Barrow leading Mr Darboe and others comfortably.

The 2021 election is Mr Darboe’s fifth attempt to gain access to the presidency. The frontline opposition leader contested in the 1996, 2001, 2006, and 2011 elections, but lost in all.

Ahead of the 2016 election, he was arrested for protesting against activist Solo Sendeng’s death in detention, and was consequently jailed.

On Saturday, Gambians trooped out to vote and many polling stations closed on time at 5p.m.

Mr Darboe and MP Halifa Sallah (PDOIS) have both pledged not to run for the presidency again.

On Sunday, 73-year-old Mr Darboe said he is consulting with his advisers on the next line of action. He, however, advised his supporters to remain calm and peaceful.

The UDP supporters remained at the entrance of Mr Darboe’s house protesting the results as of press time Sunday evening.

Many wielded placards with different inscriptions and messages demanding ‘justice’.