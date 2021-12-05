Three leading opposition candidates in the Gambian presidential election have rejected the results of the ongoing presidential election in Gambia.

The candidates are Ousainou Darboe of the UDP, independent candidate Essa Faal, and Gambia Democratic Congress candidate, Mama Kandeh.

Mr Darboe, the leading opposition candidate, made the declaration while speaking with journalists in his compound in the Pipeline neighborhood of Karaba Avenue on Sunday.

The UDP candidate spoke on behalf of independent candidate Essa Faal and Gambia Democratic Congress candidate Mama Kandeh, who were both present.

Mr Darboe said inordinate delay in transmission of results raises concern. He also said that party agents declined to sign the result sheets because of the concerns observed.

The opposition leader said he is consulting with his advisers and other candidates on the next line of action.

“We are investigating this matter with our partners to determine our future course of action. At this point in time, we reject the results thus far announced by the IEC,” a statement released by the candidates Sunday evening said.

“We reverse the right to embark on any lawful course of action the situation requires. To this end all options are on the table.

“In the meantime, we urge all Gambians to remain calm and peaceful while we continue our investigations of these concerns.”

At the opposition leader’s house Sunday evening, scores of supporters were seen discussing in groups. Others spoke in support of the leading candidate’s rejection of the results.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that results are still being announced as of press time Sunday evening.

From the results announced, President Adama Barrow maintains a comfortable lead over his closest rival, Mr Darboe.