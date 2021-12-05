At least 25 people were killed by non-state actors across Nigeria last week (November 28 – December 4), a PREMIUM TIMES review of media reports shows.

A review of the cases shows a reduction in attacks by bandits in the North-west and Nort-central states as only one person was reported killed by bandits during the period.

Of the 25 people killed, nine were soldiers while three were officials of paramilitary agencies. The remaining 13 were civilians including nine prison inmates.

PREMIUM TIMES compiled the incidents from media reports. Thus, unreported cases were not included.

Below are the recorded incidents:

Three in Bayelsa

Gunmen, suspected to be pirates, in the early hours of Sunday, attacked two oil installations, killing three and abducting seven oil workers in Bayelsa State, Nigeria’s South-south.

The pirates reportedly ambushed their unsuspecting victims in Okoroma and Ogbokiri-Akassa communities of Nembe and Brass local government areas of Bayelsa.

Nine in Borno

Two soldiers were killed in an attack during which the Nigerian Army troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) killed several Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists who attempted to infiltrate its forward operating base at Gajiram Nganzai in Borno on Sunday.

The army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, said the land and air components of OPHK with troops of Sector 3 bombarded the terrorists who attempted to infiltrate the troops’ base using gun trucks and several other weapons.

In another attack, seven soldiers, among whom were two commissioned officers, were reportedly killed Friday night in an attack by the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

Three other soldiers were injured in the Kala Balge attack which also left scores of the insurgents dead or critically wounded.

One in Kaduna

Bandits on Monday attacked a Fulani settlement in Barakallahu community, Igabi Local Government of Kaduna State, killing a man identified as Imam Abubakar.

The bandits were said to have carted away an unspecified number of cows.

The District Head of the community, Muhammad Abdullahi, who confirmed the attack, said the incident occurred around 12:15 a.m.

10 in Jos

An official of the Medium Security Custodial Center, Jos, was shot dead in a gun duel during last Sunday’s jailbreak at the prison facility. Nine inmates of the prison were also killed in the gun duel. It is not clear if the slain inmates were shot by the gunmen or by the security officials. One of the attackers was also killed.

The spokesman of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Francis Enobore, in a statement on Monday said the body of the attacker was identified among the 11 people killed by the security agents.

Two in Ekiti

Armed robbers killed a police officer and a Special Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday in Aramoko-Ekiti when they raided an old generation bank.

The armed robbers stormed the bank through Igede-Ado-Ekiti Road after work had closed.

One in Lagos

A leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos State, Kunle Ajibade, was murdered by suspected hoodlums in Ijeshatedo, in the Surulere area of the state.

The report gathered that the assailants stabbed the 28-year-old at his house and trailed him to a hospital where he was receiving treatment.

They were said to have shot him multiple times.

Proactive Security Needed

A security expert, Timothy Avele, emphasised the need for security officials to take proactive measures to stem the attacks.

“They need to shift to Intelligence-based policing, proactive military and Intelligence operations, more corporation among the intelligence agencies and of course more refresher training courses on terrorism and counterterrorism.

“There should also be more good relationship between the communities, security agencies and the military to enable free flow of Intelligence.

“On the part of the government, both federal and state, officers welfare, logistics and working tools is a key to success and must be given priority.

“It’s only when these things are in place that we will start seeing insecurity decreasing to the barest minimum nationwide,” he said.