Finishers Initiative for Social Transformation (FIST), a social arm of the Finishing Church, has launched a book, “40 Life Lessons at 40,” authored by Frederick Adetiba.

The book presentation was held Saturday as part of FIST’s second edition of the faith and governance programme in Abuja.

Themed “personal transformation: an imperative for national rebirth,” the host said it is promoting the values of a new Nigeria which is “our collective responsibility.”

The not-for-profit organisation said it hopes to raise exceptional and responsible citizens that would impact their society positively, among other things.

In his speech, Mr Adetiba, the executive director of FIST, said since the advent of the fourth republic, the quality of governance has more or less deteriorated.

The threat has brought the country to its current deplorable state which is evident in all of the things we are seeing around us, he said, adding that “at the root of all of this social ills is poor governance and this is what we are grappling with right now.”

Looking at our trajectories over the years, Mr Adetiba noted, it is not surprising we are where we are today. “A nation does not break down in a day. It is an accumulation of decisions being made on a daily basis including policies.”

He added that a nation cannot develop beyond the quality of the values and principles that its people subscribe to. “In other words, we have to start accepting responsibility for the way things are going.”

The book reviewer, Soji Adeniyi, said the 176-page book is not a regular publication. He said the quality is of international standard.

In the words of the author, the book is a compilation that is intended to serve as a tool for and testimonial of personal transformation.

Mr Adeniyi said some of the testimonials have changed his life after reading the book. He said the author has outlined practical examples that will help readers resonate in their life experiences.

He praised the author for the style and presentation flow in the book, “which is done in simple language.”

Mr Adeniyi urged the readers to pay attention to the details in the book, saying it is a beautiful book even in print.

“It’s also a reference book because it becomes an evaluation manual and you have to keep asking what am I learning.”

Also, the keynote presenter, Sam Amadi, said his presentation is on the classics of personal development to group transformation.

According to Mr Amadi, it is the personal development of individuals that influences a group transformation.

This, he said, can be achieved through focus and commitment to priorities as well as support for accountability.

Mr Amadi added that Nigerians cannot get their desired change through prayers and electing leaders. He said it has to be a deliberate effort and getting the right people for the right jobs.