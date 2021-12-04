The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has denied reports of a bomb explosion at the Maiduguri airport.

A statement on Saturday by the spokesperson of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, said “the airport was not targeted, and is not under any attack whatsoever”.

“With respect to an online report making the rounds that the Maiduguri airport was rocked by a bomb explosion purportedly masterminded by Boko Haram insurgents, the FAAN hereby notify passengers and the general public that there was neither explosion, nor intrusion at the Maiduguri airport,” it said.

Channels Television reported that there was an explosion in the early hours of Saturday at a residential estate in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

It said the estate is located along the Maiduguri-Damaturu expressway.

The report said the explosion happened less than 100 metres away from a holding camp for repentant Boko Haram members, leaving about 12 houses affected.

Maiduguri has seen fewer attacks by insurgents in recent times.

At least 10 persons died and about 60 were injured after Boko Haram insurgents attacked the town in February.

Nine of the dead were young boys hit by a bomb while playing football.