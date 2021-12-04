Bolarinwa Oyegoke Babalakin, an influential judge, who retired as a Supreme Court justice, has died.
He was aged 94.
Mr Babalakin, the father of billionaire businessman and lawyer, Wale Babalakin, who was called to the London Bar in the late 1950s, died on Saturday morning.
Prayers will be held for him today at his hometown of Gbongan in Osun State.
Details later…
