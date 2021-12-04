The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced two additional COVID-19 fatalities and 196 new infections reported from five states of the federations and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The disease centre disclosed this in an update shared on its Facebook page late Friday night, noting that the fatality toll now stands at 2,980.

According to the centre, the new cases have increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 214, 513.

The centre added that a total of 207,403 people have been successfully treated and discharged in the country, while 4,130 people are still down with the disease.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, topped the chart with 138 infections.

Rivers State followed on the log with 23 cases, while the FCT reported 18 cases.

Imo State reported 15 cases. Bauchi and Gombe states recorded a single case each.

The NCDC also noted that Plateau State reported no cases on Friday.