The police legal team at the #EndSARS panel investigating complaints of police brutality in Abuja, on Wednesday, justified a police officer’s shooting of a man at a filling station in Abuja in April last year.

The victim, Simon Nyamkwange, was said to have bled to death from the gunshot injury.

Testifying before the panel in November, David Moses, a police sergeant, admitted shooting Mr Nyamkwange at about 1 a.m. on April 22, 2020, at Eterna filling station, Wuse Zone 2, Abuja.

He had told the panel that five persons including the deceased person, had jumped into the filling station after the light went off at about 1 a.m. that day.

He said he tried scaring them away by “cocking his gun and flashing his torchlight at them,” but Mr Nyamkwange and one other person in the group kept charging at him, while the three others fled.

He said he shot the deceased when he “tried struggling for the firearm with me.”

The deceased person’s brother, Abraham Nyamkwange, who petitioned the panel, had testified that he was told by the police that his brother was shot after he “challenged” police officers deployed to the filling station to quell an armed robbery operation.

‘Shooting was justified’

During the adoption of final addresses by the petitioner and the police on Wednesday, the police legal team told the #EndSARS that Mr Moses justifiably used his firearms under the circumstances he found himself at the time.

Fidelis Ogwobe, a member of the police legal team, told the panel Mr Moses acted in self-defence, adding that using the firearms under such circumstances was justified under the law.

Mr Ogwobe, who was presenting the closing oral addresses of the police in the case, cited section 33 (2) (a) of the Nigerian constitution as guaranteeing the right to life in self-defence or in defence of property.

He also quoted the Force Order 237 of 1990, which according to him, justifies the use of a firearm by a police officer when in danger.

Mr Ogwobe added that the basic principles 9 and 10 on the use of force and firearms by law enforcement officers were adopted by the United Nations in 1992. “These laws are applicable in the circumstances surrounding the use of a firearm by Sergeant Moses considering how he was attacked at 1 a.m. at Eterna filling station.”

Panel member responds

Responding, a member of the panel, John Aikpokpo-Martins, representing the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), raised doubts about the relevance of the laws and principles cited by the lawyers to the circumstances of the case.

He added that it was for the panel to determine from the facts before it whether or not Mr Moses’ use of a firearm was justified.

“It is the panel that will affirm whether these laws and principles on the use of Firearms justified Sgt. Moses’ action,” Mr Aikpokpo-Martins said.

‘Corpse still in mortuary after 600 days’

The petitioner, Abraham Nyamkwange, who was a brother to the deceased person, had said in his petition, that Simon was shot at the Eterna Filling Station in Abuja by an operative of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on April 12, 2020.

According to him, the investigating police officer in charge of the case had informed them that the deceased was alive at the time he was brought to the police station after the shooting, but bled to death due to lack of medical care.

The petitioner said the police had refused to release his brother’s corpse after extra-judicially killing him.

Following complaints that the police had adamantly held on to the body of the victim, the panel chaired by Suleiman Galadima, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, had on November 1, 2021, ordered the police to release the corpse to the family.

Reporting the outcome of his meeting with Investigating Police Officer (IPO) handling the case, the petitioner’s lawyer, I. G Mdatsadue, told the panel on Wednesday that the corpse had remained in the mortuary of Wuse General Hospital, Abuja, for over 600 days.

He said the mortuary management insisted on payment of accrued bills to release the corpse.

“We were able to meet the IPO yesterday (Tuesday). We went to the Wuse General Hospital’s mortuary, but they insisted the corpse can’t be released until the mortuary bills have been paid,” Mr Mdatsadue explained.

READ ALSO:

According to the lawyer, the mortuary management gave a concessional bill of N407,000 for the over 600 days of keeping the corpse.

He said the actual bill ought to be about N1.1 million based on the mortuary’s daily rate of N2,000.

He said the management magnanimously slashed the rate N1000 per day and also deducted a discount of N200,000 to arrive at the N407,000 bill.

‘Why corpse remains in mortuary’

Mr Mdatsadue said the corpse had remained in the mortuary because the police refused to pay the bill and the family could not afford it.

Mr Aikpokpo-Martins, a panel member, advised the family and their lawyer to find a means to settle the bills and present the receipt of payment to the panel for appropriate recommendations in the panel’s final report.

The panel adjourned the case for the final report.