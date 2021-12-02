The family of a Shari’a Court judge in Katsina State, Shehu Yakubu, has appealed to the security agencies to rescue the judge who has been with his kidnappers for 27 days.

Mr Yakubu, who is the Shari’a judge in Sabuwa local government area of the state, was kidnapped alongside his sister-in-law last month while driving back to Funtua from his work place.

A statement by one of his sons, Mustapha Shehu, noted that the bandits burnt down the Shari’a judge’s Peugeot 406 car before taking him away.

The family said the bandits contacted them twice after the abduction but they have not heard from them again since.

“They wrote letters to us twice demanding for (sic) N15 million but we don’t have such money with us and since there is no availability of network, we tried to negotiate with them. Since those two instances, we have not heard anything from them,” Mr Shehu said.

According to him, the bandits have not communicated with them again.

The state police spokesperson, Gambo Isa, did not respond to phone calls and text messages.