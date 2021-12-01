Nigeria’s security challenges can be efficiently addressed if a robust local government system is in place, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has said.

Mr Omo-Agege, who is the chairman of the Senate committee on constitution amendment, said security challenges like banditry, insurgency and kidnapping are all linked to the faulty local governance system.

The deputy senate president, who was represented by Chuba Okafor, spoke at the national dialogue on local government and grassroots development in Abuja on Wednesday.

The dialogue, organised by Social Action, focused on the need for an effective local government system.

Mr Omo-Agege said the clamour for local government autonomy is as old as the establishment of the local government system. He said the military governments in Nigeria encouraged the use of caretaker committees to manage the affairs of local governments.

“High crime rate, particularly insurgency, armed bandits, kidnapping and terrorism are all traced to the faulty grassroots system,” he said.

Prince Edegbuo, the programme manager of Social Action, who represented Asume Osuoka, the executive director of the organisation, said the lack of an effective local government system has disrupted the economy at the grassroots.

“When these people get into power, they really do not understand what governance at the local level is. They start paying allegiance to those that brought them into power. That is not what that tier of government is all about,” he said.

“In the last 18 to 20 years, the 774 local governments in Nigeria have shared about N20 trillion. The question is where are these funds? How come they are not seen translated into infrastructure, developments that would enhance our communities? All we need is infrastructural development and people would develop the areas,” he said.

Mr Edegbuo lamented the poor infrastructure at the local level, which often result in the wastage of economic goods; fruits and vegetables.

In his presentation, Eze Onyekpere raised concerns on the challenges confronting proposed constitutional amendments to make local governments autonomous.

He said state Houses of Assembly are in the pockets of the governors who will block the alteration.

PREMIUM TIMES had in an analysis explored how the lack of an effective local government system has prompted a bill to move the conduct of local government elections to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from the state electoral commissions.