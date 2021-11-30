The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Wednesday, destroyed illicit drugs and psychoactive substances valued at over N50 billion. The destruction was done in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

According to the agency, the destroyed items which weighed over 200,000 kilogrammes were seized between 2019 and 2020 within Abuja and the airport in the city.

The NDLEA chairman, Buba Marwa, represented by the secretary of the agency, Shadrach Haruna, during the exercise, said the size of the items is a clear indication of the alarming rate of illicit drug flow in the country.

“To be destroyed here today is approximately 20,000 kilograms of illicit drugs valued at over N50 billion.

“Approximately, 19,598 kilograms of these assorted illicit drugs were seized by the FCT Command, comprising 19,178 kilograms of cannabis, 0.1 kilograms of cocaine, 0.009 kilograms of heroin and 420 kilograms of other psychotropic substances.

“The remaining kilograms, seized at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, (NAIA) comprised 173 kilograms of cocaine, 36 kilograms of heroin, 93 kilograms of ephedrine, 60 kilograms of methamphetamine, 58 grams of cannabis, 219 grams of Rohypnol and 150 grams of Tramadol,” Mr Marwa reportedly said before burning the items.

The NDLEA said not less than a thousand persons caught during the seizure are currently in jail while others are facing trial.

Apart from Nigeria being a popular transit point for hard drugs, there has also been an increase in drug use in the country.

A report supported by the United Nations Office of Drug and Crime (UNODC) categorised Nigeria as having one of the highest drug prevalence in the world.