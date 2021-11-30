On Monday, Nigeria recorded 21 additional COVID-19 infections across six states of the federation.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), disclosed this on its Facebook page late Monday night, noting that the country’s fatality toll from the disease still stands at 2,976, as no fatalities were reported.

The centre added that the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 214,113.

The breakdown of the NCDC report revealed that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, reported six new cases.

Cross River and Rivers states in the South-south reported five cases each.

While Abia State recorded three cases, Bauchi and Kaduna states reported one case each.

The data also added that Kano and Plateau states reported that they recorded no cases Monday.