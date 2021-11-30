The executive secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Hamid Bobboyi, will on Wednesday, at 11 a.m participate in the weekly programme; “The Dialogue,” to appraise the infrastructural challenges among other issues confronting Nigeria’s basic education subsector.

The Dialogue is a weekly roundtable forum, launched by both PREMIUM TIMES and Strictly Speaking, an educational consulting firm that specialises in discovering, developing and deploying transformational learning solutions.

The first six episodes of the initiative which kicked off on November 10, were sponsored by another founding partner, the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) as part of its Regulatory Monitoring Project (REMOP) for the basic education subsector.

Apart from Mr Bobboyi, other guests on the programme are journalists whose works that were sponsored by the WSCIJ focused on infrastructural decay in the country including statistics of non-existent projects that were tagged as completed in some schools.

The two journalists are Chidinma Okeke of Daily Trust Newspapers and the founder of Educeleb, an online education-focused platform, Abdussalam Amoo.

Bobboyi’s significance

As Nigeria’s funding agency for the basic education subsector, UBEC), working in partnership with the state universal basic education boards, has consistently committed huge resources to revamping basic education in the country.

However, since education is on the concurrent list of Nigeria’s constitution, the agency requires the support and cooperation of the other tiers of government and particularly the states, to achieve significant progress. But preliminary investigations have shown that this much desired support and cooperation hardly come its way.

According to the organiser of the initiative, the issues of funding, procurement processes, project execution and monitoring, and the thorny issue of counterpart fundings, and many others are what the UBEC boss will help to appraise during the programme.

The anchor of the programme and team lead for STrictly Speaking, Bimbo Oloyede, explained that the significance of Mr Bobboyi’s participation will be to advance conversations around the identified issues that are meant to make access to learning easier for Nigerian children.

Mrs Oloyede gave the theme of the programme as; “State of Infrastructure in Public Primary and Junior Secondary Schools across Nigeria.”

She added that the programme which is scheduled to hold on zoom will be streamed live on the Facebook page of PREMIUM TIMES, which has almost 1.3 million followers.

The Dialogue

Since its launch on November 10, 2021, The Dialogue has featured key players in the education sector, including reporters who have done exclusive reports and investigations on education.

The first six episodes of the programme, which focuses on basic education, are sponsored by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism, aimed at advancing conversations around investigative reports sponsored by the centre and aimed at mobilising support for meaningful impacts.

The programme holds virtually on Zoom and is streamed live on PREMIUM TIMES’ Facebook page every Wednesday between 11 a.m and 12 noon.