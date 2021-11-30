The Nigeria Police Force has opened the portal for enlistment of qualified applicants as constables.

The Force Public Relations officer, Frank Mba, said in a statement Monday that the portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng, will be open for a period of six weeks, from November 29 to January 10, 2021.

A physical screening at all states command and the FCT will then follow for qualified candidates from January 10 to 24, the statement noted.

Enrollees are required to be Nigerians aged 17 to 25 who have the national identification number (NIN) and a functional email address.

They are also expected to have at least five credits, including credit passes in mathematics and English, in not more than two sittings in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB.

“Any applicant suffering from any of the underlisted abnormalities of deformities shall not be accepted for a list mint into the Nigeria police force” the statement noted. “Impediment in speech, knock knees, bow legs, bent legs, deformed hands, defective eyesight and squints eyes, amputation of any part of the body.

“Applicants must have passion for a career in the Nigeria police force. Applicants must be medically, physically and psychologically fit and must not be less than 1.67 m for male and 1.64 m tall for female.

“Female applicants must not be pregnant at the time of recruitment. Applicants must be free from any pecuniary embarrassment.”

“The recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge,” the statement added.

The police also warned unsuspecting candidates that “it will not enter any correspondences with candidates for this exercise aside from its portal and candidates’ emails.”